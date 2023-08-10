BFC to launch short film series to celebrate 30 years of NewGen

The British Fashion Council is launching a short film series, concepted and shot by Rankin Entertainment, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its NewGen scheme that nurtures emerging British designers.

Entitled ‘Sartorial Stories,’ the five-part short film series will highlight NewGen’s history and alumni, as well as London’s legacy in nurturing emerging talent and will follow the journeys of current and former NewGen designers, including Bianca Saunders, Cozette McCreery, Priya Ahluwalia, Robyn Lynch and Sinead O’Dwyer. Each was chosen as they have “authentic stories … rooted in culture, community and creativity,” explains the BFC in the press release.

The short films will be released every week until September 8, and feature one designer per episode, kicking off with Bianca Saunders on August 11. Each episode will explore the impact the NewGen initiative has had on the designer and the growth of their business.

The year-long ‘NewGen 30’ celebrations will culminate with the opening of the ‘Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion’ exhibition at the Design Museum, which opens on September 16. It will celebrate more than 300 young designers, who have taken part in the NewGen scheme, and showcase nearly 100 looks from the likes of JW Anderson, Christopher Kane, Molly Goddard, Steven Stokey Daley, Harri, Craig Green, Meadham Kirchhoff, and Wales Bonner.