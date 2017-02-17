BFC urges fashion industry to unite

British Fashion Council’s chair Natalie Massenet has called on the fashion world to unite in these “times of uncertainty” and showcase to the world that London Fashion Week and its designers stand for “inclusivity, unity and humanity”.

Massenet added: “We are seeing seismic political changes, not just here in the UK with Brexit, but in the US and throughout Europe. Our industry is also going through change; see now – buy now, men’s and women’s collections coming together and for some brands, the pull to the couture shows. Change can be challenging but in this time of extraordinary innovation we will thrive.”

In the uplifting speech to open the autumn/winter 2017 fashion event, Massenet stated that putting a spotlight on creative businesses through events like London Fashion Week was “essential” and added that the industry needs to start supporting talent to develop sustainable businesses as well as encourage creatives to be “creative entrepreneurs and to innovate”, which she added was a “must for future success”.

British Fashion Council Caroline Rush reiterated the organisation’s position on the Brexit negotiations, and urged the government to listen to its concerns about visas, talent, tariffs and intellectual property. “This is incredibly important to sustain this amazing industry,” Rush said. “We are worth 28 billion pounds to the British economy each year, 880,000 jobs and are an industry that repeatedly exceeds the figures for national average growth.”

Rush added: “Amongst the uncertainty this year we will be championing and shining a light on businesses that have great talent, that are sustainable, that have good news stories that represent our Positive Fashion vision for global best practice.”

The British Fashion Council also added that it would be launching a best practice database of manufacturers that work with London Fashion Week designers to champion skills and craftsmanship. As well as put a focus on education initiatives, with Sarah Mower, trustee of the BFC Education Foundation, explaining that since September 2016, the fund has given out more than 100,000 pounds to 12 students and that it is currently working with 32 colleges nationwide.

BFC announces plans to host Richard Nicoll retrospective

Massenet also used the launch event to announce that plans are underway for a multifaceted, retrospective exhibition of Richard Nicoll’s work to launch later in the year. This news follows the unveiling of the Nicoll Blue wall as you enter London Fashion Week’s new home at Shore Studios. Nicoll Blue is a new Pantone colour to commemorate the designer who died last year.

The opening event also announced that the British Fashion Council would be supporting the Business of Fashion’s Tied Together campaign, calling on all involved in LFW to “stand together and make a clear statement of solidarity, unity and inclusiveness” by wearing a white bandana as a sign to the world that you believe in the “common bonds of humankind — regardless of race, sexuality, gender, size, religion and ability”.

This season also sees London Fashion Week settling into its new home at 180 The Strand Shore Studio, which is also home to London Fashion Week Men’s and the consumer festival. The new home houses the catwalk as well as a presentation space and an exhibition holding 120 designer businesses and the fashion week sponsors.

The autumn/winter 2017 London Fashion Week runs until February 21 and will showcase 51 catwalk shows on schedule, including the return of Roland Mouret to celebrate his 20th anniversary, and 32 presentations on-schedule.

Image: courtesy of London Fashion Week/British Fashion Council