BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2026 shortlist announced

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has shortlisted Aaron Esh, Bianca Saunders, Clio Peppiatt, Knwls, Onalaja, and Talia Byre for the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund (BFC/VDFF) 2026.

Launched in 2008, the BFC/VDFF has previously championed designers, including Conner Ives, Chopova Lowena, and Richard Quinn, and aims to “identify and support outstanding British fashion businesses,” through a grant prize, bespoke mentorship and professional services.

The fund criteria look for designers who excel in design and also have “strong business acumen,” explains the BFC, while also encouraging brands to think strategically about the three pillars of the Institute of Positive Fashion - environment, people, and community and craftsmanship.

The winner of the 2026 prize will be announced in May, and they will be awarded 150,000 pounds in funding to help translate their creativity “into sustainable commercial success within the global fashion ecosystem”.

Aaron Esh, spring/summer 2026 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Commenting on the shortlist, Laura Weir, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “This year’s shortlisted designers represent more than the creative strength of British fashion today, they embody the future we are committed to building. Their work proves that when talent is properly supported, platformed and connected to opportunity, UK designers can compete and lead on the global stage.

“At the BFC, our priority is to support and scale emerging talent by creating the platforms, partnerships and pathways that turn creativity into enduring businesses and cultural influence. We are proud to continue our partnership with British Vogue in delivering this, working together to ensure that the next generation of British designers is not only discovered, but sustained.”

Aaron Esh, Bianca Saunders, Clio Peppiatt, Knwls, Onalaja, and Talia Byre shortlisted for BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund 2026

The BFC/VDFF is part of the BFC Foundation, which brings all the BFC’s charitable initiatives under one umbrella to support the continued development and success of British fashion. This year’s judging panel is chaired by Weir and Chioma Nnadi, head of editorial content at British Vogue.

Talia Byre, spring/summer 2026, ready-to-wear Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Nnadi added: “British fashion has always been defined by its creativity and its ability to shape culture far beyond our shores. Supporting our talent is not just a responsibility, it’s a privilege, and this year’s shortlist is a powerful reminder of the depth of imagination and individuality emerging from the UK right now.

“I’m honoured to co-chair the judging panel and to help champion designers who are forging distinctive paths and strengthening the future of British fashion.”

The BFC/VDFF receives support from British Vogue and Burberry.

Other winners of the accolade include 16Arlington, Bethany Williams, Wales Bonner, Molly Goddard, Mother of Pearl and Palmer//Harding, Sophia Webster, Mary Katrantzou, Nicholas Kirkwood, Christopher Kane and Erdem.