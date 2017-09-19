BFC/Vogue Designer fund teams up with JD.com

The British Fashion Council and Vogue Fashion Designer Fund has announced a new partnership with China’s largest retailer JD.com.

JD Fashion, the Chinese giant’s fashion division that was launched earlier this year, will help designers that are part of the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund with access to the Chinese market, which is an important market as China is the world’s second-largest consumer nd laxity market.

The partnership, which starts from January 2018 to benefit the 2018 fund winners, aims to support Britain’s design talent and increase their footprint in China.

To launch this partnership JD Fashion supported Mary Katrantzou, who won in 2015, and Huishan Zhang, shortlisted in 2017, on their London Fashion Week September 2017 shows.

British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush said: “The Chinese market is extremely important to our designers. This partnership with JD Fashion is very exciting as it will enable us to offer to the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund expertise on how to best penetrate the Chinese market.

“JD.com is a company that is known for protecting its brands against counterfeits, something very important as we need to make sure that the creativity and excellence of our designers is protected.”

Xia Ding, president at JD Fashion added: “We believe strongly in partnering with designers throughout their careers, from helping them get their start in the industry, to entering the Chinese market and building their brands, to protecting their IP. This marks a starting point for what we expect to be a deep, long-term relationship with the British fashion community.”

Established in 2008, the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund aims to discover new talent and accelerate the development of the next leading British brand. In 2017, the Fund adjusted its format with a focus on bringing key expertise into designer businesses to assist with development and growth. The 200,000 pounds fund was opened up to be shared between up to three recipients, enabling the fund to benefit multiple designers at a pivotal stage in the growth of their brand’s development.

Womenswear brand Mother of Pearl and Palmer//Harding were named as the winners of the 2017 fund in April. Previous winners have included Christopher Kane, Erdem, Mary Katrantzou, Nicholas Kirkwood, Peter Pilotto and Sophia Webster.

Image: Xia Ding, Edward Enninful and Caroline Rush - courtesy of British Fashion Council/Darren Gerrish