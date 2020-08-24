BHLDN extends range to include sizing up to 26W

In an effort to make its selection more inclusive to all customers, BHLDN has announced an extension of its size offerings. The Anthropologie-owned bridal label will now include sizes up to 26W through its new Plus category.

BHDLN Plus has launched on the brand's website and through ten store locations, with 30 bridal gowns and 20 bridesmaid dresses available in sizes 0 to 26W. The styles feature the brand's signature elements including innovative designs, romantic details and thoughtful craftsmanship.

"Getting the fit right for brides was our number one priority," general merchandise manager Lori Conley said in a statement. "Before going into production, each BHLDN Plus gown is fitted in-house on a true plus-size fit model, who can move, sit, stand, and spin in the dress to tell us what she likes and doesn't like. This way, we ensure a perfect fit for every BHLDN bride."

Conley added, "We want our brides and their bridal parties to feel beautiful and confident, which starts with a shopping experience that exceeds expectations. Every neckline, sleeve shape, waist drop, and detail in the collection was designed with the Plus customer in mind."

