BHLDN gives 100 wedding gowns to brides making a difference

BHLDN, the contemporary bridal retailer owned by Anthropologie, has announced a new promotion called the "Brides Save Lives Giveaway," in which it will give 100 free gowns to deserving brides-to-be.

The retailer will select 100 brides who are making a difference in their communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic to benefit from the promotion. Each will win a BHLDN gown of her choice.

The giveaway is open to first responders, caregivers, healthcare providers, workers at local businesses and those caring for children or family members. The retailer has invited candidates fitting this description to nominate themselves through the BHLDN website.

"The BHLDN team is in awe of the passion and commitment of all essential workers, especially our brides," Lori Conley, general merchandise manager of BHLDN, commented in a statement. "When they should be enjoying their engagements and planning their special days, they are instead managing the stress of uncertainty and giving of themselves to ensure that our communities are safe. 'Brides Save Lives' is a way for us to give back for their bravery and service, spread some BHLDN magic, and celebrate the fact that love does, indeed, conquer all."