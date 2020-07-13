BHLDN launches bridal collaboration with Hayley Paige

BHLDN, the direct-to-consumer bridalwear brand of Anthropologie, has launched its latest collaboration. Created in partnership with designer Hayley Paige, the exclusive line joins the two brand's signature styles.

The Hayley Paige x BHLDN collection includes three wedding gowns, three cocktail looks, an overskirt, two flower girl dresses and one bridesmaid dress in three colorways. Each has been specifically created for BHLDN and are available through BHLDN's e-commerce channels. BHLDN is currently the only retailer selling Hayley Paige styles online.

The gowns in the collection range from 1,495 to 1,995 dollars and cocktail looks from 395 to 495 dollars. Every style is available in sizes 0 to 18.

"This capsule collection offers accessibility, bespoke-style wardrobe options, and hints of nostalgia inspired by female icons of the 90s," Paige commented in a press release.

Image: BHLDN