BIAAF 2026 finalists showcase strength of global fashion education

Bilbao International Art & Fashion 2026 has announced the finalists for its tenth edition, bringing together 30 emerging designers from some of the world's leading fashion schools following a selection process that reviewed nearly 2,000 applications from more than 90 countries.

The final will take place in Bilbao this June and will feature designers educated at institutions including Central Saint Martins, Parsons School of Design, and Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp. Organisers said the finalists reflect the growing influence of fashion education in shaping the next generation of creative talent.

According to BIAAF, this year's entries demonstrated a strong focus on conceptual development, experimentation, sustainability, and the relationship between fashion, art, and social discourse. The selected projects were noted for prioritising research, identity, and material innovation over commercial trends.

Charo Álvarez, project director of BIAAF, said the jury placed particular emphasis on creativity and conceptual strength, seeking designers capable of building distinctive creative worlds supported by rigorous research.

Beyond the competition itself, BIAAF continues to position itself as a bridge between education and industry. Winners in both the Fashion Design and Accessories Design categories will receive €10,000, alongside access to international networks, mentoring opportunities, and industry connections designed to support the transition from education to professional practice.

Founded to promote emerging talent, BIAAF has become an internationally recognised platform for young designers, with a growing reputation for identifying innovative voices at the intersection of fashion, sustainability, and contemporary culture.