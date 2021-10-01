Bianca Saunders collaborates with sustainable denim producer Isko in first collection since Andam award

London-based designer Bianca Saunders has unveiled her spring/summer 2022 collection featuring two designer collaborations, in a line intended to capture the “unselfconscious style of summers before digital photography”.

Presented in a variety of analogue imagery, Saunders’ menswear collection displays her typically experimental cutting methods and contemporary style. Pullover shapes are highly evident throughout the looks, including an unlined tailored jacket complete with a rolled shoulder and shirts in a fluid viscose or distorted cotton check.

Image: Bianca Saunders

Her experimental techniques are shown in distinct sleeve styles, such as a jacket with a rounded silhouette and a trench with muscle cut arms. Implementing cleverly structured darts, she is able to play on perspective, with items appearing oversized and rounded from one angle to laying totally flat when seen from another.

In a release, Saunders said on the collection’s inspiration: “I was looking at photos of my family, my mum when she went to Jamaica aged 18, the colours in the photos and how the style was in-between casual and tailored. I was also thinking about muscle men, with prints distorted as if stretched over their bodies, and arm shapes curved round.”

Image: Bianca Saunders

Seven looks in the collection were created in collaboration with sustainable denim manufacturer Isko, including an indigo denim jacket and twisted seam jeans, as well as a number of accessories. The denim company, a division of Sanko Textile Industries, works with its R-Two programme, applying certified reused cotton and recycled polyester to denim it declares as “fully responsible”.

“Isko is proud to have collaborated with award-winning British talent Bianca Saunders for the second time on her latest SS22 collection,” said Isko’s marketing and business development manager, Keith O’Brien. “This partnership reinforces our dedication to supporting emerging designers who want to integrate denim into their innovative collections.”

Image: Bianca Saunders

Isko Denim also worked with Saunders on her autumn/winter 2020 collection, again providing sustainable materials as part of its continuous promotion of both eco-friendly production and rising talents.

O’Brien added: “We take pride in supporting designers like Bianca who have a passion for responsible production and promoting sustainability in the fashion industry.”

Saunders, the most recent winner of the 2021 ANDAM award, was also selected as a collaborator on the 2020 GucciFest project, seeing her release a pre-autumn ‘21 collection through the platform.

For this collection, the designer also collaborated with another British menswear label Farah, working on a selection of zip-up knits and jersey tracksuits, as well as a range of t-shirts that implement references to old holiday postcards.

Image: Bianca Saunders

Image: Bianca Saunders

Image: Bianca Saunders