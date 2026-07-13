Bianca Saunders unveils collaboration with The Midnight Club

London-based menswear designer Bianca Saunders has unveiled a collaboration with the independent, multidisciplinary creative company The Midnight Club for her spring/summer 2027 collection.

Saunders has worked with The Midnight Club on the concept and design of the collection, titled ‘Meet You Before Sunrise,’ exploring the “transitional space between night and day, structure and fluidity”.

Bianca Saunders collaboration with The Midnight Club ‘Meet You Before Sunrise’ collection Credits: Bianca Saunders

The move marks Saunders first collaboration with a creative company and coincides with The Midnight Club’s 10th anniversary, signalling an evolution of the studio’s creative offering, as it expands its focus “to more alternative, agnostic creative solutions, helping partners deliver exceptional impact and find their cultural edge”.

The 30-piece collection showcases classic tailoring through a sculptural lens “to capture the tension between daytime structure and the looser rhythms of the night,” with two pieces launching today, July 13, on the designer’s website, ahead of the full collection launch in January 2027.

Bianca Saunders collaboration with The Midnight Club ‘Meet You Before Sunrise’ collection Credits: Bianca Saunders

Commenting on the collection, Saunders said in a statement: “Meet You Before Sunrise explores the transitional moments where identities shift and merge. I was interested in shadows as a record of movement, the traces the body leaves behind as it moves through the city at night.

“Throughout the collection, silhouettes overlap, distort and bleed into one another to create garments that feel in motion. Jackets merge into shirts, layers cast shadows across the body, and tailoring follows natural lines while subtly extending them through illusion.”

Bianca Saunders collaboration with The Midnight Club ‘Meet You Before Sunrise’ collection Credits: Bianca Saunders

When discussing the unconventional collaboration, Saunders added: “After hearing the story of The Midnight Club, duality felt like the natural lens through which to build this collection. It's a theme that runs consistently through my work – the tension between opposing forces and what happens in the space between them.

“This is my first collaboration with a creative company specifically. I hope it says something about the value of taking time to understand a partner before making something with them and that creativity and commerce don’t have to be in opposition.”

The Midnight Club, which has produced creative campaigns for brands, including Adidas, Netflix, Mercedes-Benz, Arsenal, Dr. Martens and Heron Preston, have also created the promotional material for the collection.

Bianca Saunders collaboration with The Midnight Club ‘Meet You Before Sunrise’ collection Credits: Bianca Saunders