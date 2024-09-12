Bianchet Jewelry partners with Glacier Yachts for special customization

Swiss luxury watchmaker Bianchet has announced a new partnership with Glacier Yachts, which sees the blending of horology and yachting.

The collaboration was inspired by a customer's request to apply the same look and feel to his Glacier yacht as he saw in his Bianchet sport tourbillon watch. As a result, the Riga-based manufacturer created a custom yacht that captures the essence of the Bianchet Sky Blue Grande Date, an award-winning timepiece known for its balanced design and exceptional craftsmanship.

Bianchet x Glacier Yacht Credits: Bianchet

The Grande Date, designed with the golden ratio and hand-finished, combines a 90-hour power reserve, 5000G shock resistance, and 100-meter water resistance. Serving as the inspiration for the client’s customized Glacier 48 yacht, the partnership offers clients the opportunity to apply the aesthetic of Bianchets timepieces to Glacier Yachts.

The customized Glacier 58 yacht, scheduled to debut at the upcoming Monaco Yacht Show 2024 from September 25 to 29, will showcase the elegant Bianchet Blue color. The shade, popularized by the Grande Date watch at the Geneva Watch Days in August 2023, has quickly become a favorite among watch fans.