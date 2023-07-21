Bicester Collection and CNMI name finalists of emerging designer award

Luxury real estate company The Bicester Collection has announced the three finalists of its Award for Emerging Designers, in partnership with The National Chamber for Italian Fashion (CNMI).

The individuals were revealed as part of an event held by the duo in New York, during which CNMI chairman Carlo Capasa presented the winners with the accolade.

The three winners included luxury jewellery brand So-Le Studio, designer Priya Ahluwalia’s namesake label and ethical fashion house Made for a Woman.

Each of the finalists will receive support to help grow their business, including access to The Bicester Collection’s mentorship programme.

They will also have the opportunity to partake in the next Creative Spot boutique, an initiative by the collection designed to support emerging designers through rent-free retail spaces.

The ultimate winner will also be granted a spot to showcase their work during Milan Fashion Week in 2024, as part of the CNMI’s Designers for the Planet exhibition.

In a statement, the collection’s chair and global chief merchant of value retail, Desiree Bollier, said: “All three finalists are incredibly exciting new voices in fashion, and their talent and convictions speak to a promising future for our industry and our planet.”