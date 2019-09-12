Big gowns were back at New York Fashion Week

Gowns! Beautiful gowns! The now iconic words of Aretha Franklin were also a trend at New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2020.

Designer Christopher John Rogers, who is just in his third season at New York Fashion Week, continues to put his whimsical spin on evening wear. While the designer didn't create on his usually oversized tulle gowns like he has for the past two seasons, he still had some oversized evening wear in the form of voluminous gowns in orange and green. Both the color and size of these pieces were statement makers, although comparatively more subdued ones that Rogers' past collections.

Statement making evening gown were trending at NYFW

Christian Siriano reminded us why he is still a red carpet favorite with his collection featuring several oversized gowns. The crown jewel of Siriano's spring/summer 2020 collection was the finale dress of voluminous tool in black, pink, and blue. The designer did also show more simple looks, like jumpsuits and cocktail dresses, but his greatest strength continues to lie in evening wear, and the bigger the better. Expect that finale look on a red carpet near you soon.

Pamella DeVos, designer of Pamella Roland, a premiere red carpet choice brand for A-list celebrities, was inspired by how international her customers are. Classic Pamella Roland silhouettes, including the oversized Pamella Roland ball gown, were updated with new embroideries and fabrications so her faithful customers can say out with the old and in with the new for spring/summer 2020. Signature ombre sequins were reimagined in dyed pearls, 3D flowers, and hammered sequins. Luxury is still here and bigger than ever.

Spring/summer is about to be the season for gowns that know no boundaries, almost literally. It's a go big or go home mentality for you evening wear.

photos 1 - 2: courtesy of Luca Zanoni

photos 3 - 4: courtesy of Dan Lecca