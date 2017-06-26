Bijorhca Paris, The must-attend end of summer Jewellery Event !

The next four-day edition is set to take place from 8–11 September 2017 bringing together design, creativity and elegance to once again form the centrepiece of the fascinating world of jewellery.

BIJORHCA PARIS will host more than 400 brands, including over a hundred new names and 55% international exhibitors from some 30 countries.

More than 12,000 visitors representing 85 nationalities are expected to attend the event to discover the latest trends, brands and designers.



Jewellery: new universes for a better visitor experience

The layout of halls 5.1, 5.2 and 5.3 has been completely redesigned for the September 2017 edition with different universes to improve the visitor journey and the buyer experience.

The aim: to help buyers find the brands they are looking for, whether they are well-known names or up-and-coming young designers!

A new look for the Fashion Trends

BIJORHCA PARIS is redesigning its Fashion Trends, shifting away from jewellery's traditional dividing lines and providing an even bigger showcase for its exhibitors. The Elizabeth Leriche design consultancy has created a new format that combines fine and fashion jewellery, much like a multi-service concept store.

You will discover a genuine working tool:

- a fashion-inspired area featuring the hottest trends for Fall-Winter 2017/18,

- merchandising advice for retailers,

- a special setting to display exhibitors’ jewellery.

Exclusive – Discover the 3 Fall-Winter 2017/18 trends

Elements: a clearer layout and enhanced offer

Elements will benefit from a brand new layout and offer you a greatly enhanced range of services and jewellery supplies.

Whether you are a designer, manufacturer, retailer or other, you will find everything you need, from equipment, machines, 3D specialists and finishings to suppliers of jewellery, display busts, packaging, security, window decor, insurance, services, IT and software.

It will also see the return of the 3D Village, a space where 3D specialists can hold meetings, talks and demonstrations to offer buyers and other jewellery sector players the 3D solutions they need.

The Cash & Carry area, selling stones, pearls and other supplies to take away, will also be expanded to become a fully-fledged section, and relocated to the left side of the ground floor.

New! The Elizabeth Leriche design consultancy will introduce you to a ‘materials forum’ to discover at a glance all the supplies available on the show: Elements Gallery.