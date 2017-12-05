Billabong partners with Iggy Pop for surf, punk collection

Billabong just launched its newest artist collaboration. The Iggy Pop x Billabong LAB collection debuted today, December 4, as an exclusive apparel and accessory collection.

In partnership with Iggy Pop, the surfwear brand collaborated with the musician to create a punk-influenced Spring 2018 collection. The collection was inspired by the era of the '80s and the '90s as well as spin on surf and skate fashion. "We are honored to be working so closely with Iggy on this curated men's and women's collection," said Scott Hargraves, vice president of global marketing at Billabong. "He's a true cultural icon, and we hope to pay homage to this living legend through our collaboration."

The collection includes an authentic tribute to Iggy's life through its aesthetic. The collaboration includes boardshorts, graphic tees, and pullovers. The collection includes a wetsuit titled "Wild Thing Glide Skin" which has Billabong's iconic style embedded in along with a twist of Iggy Pop's punk persona. The collection also includes Iggy's memorable tiger print leather jacket reimagined with a waterproof design.

The collection is available globally at select specialty retailers. The collaboration is also available online at billabong.com.

Photo and Video Source: Billabong