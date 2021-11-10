Billy Porter to host British Fashion Awards

Last year the British Fashion Awards took place in the middle of the pandemic, with international guests unable to travel and awards including Model Of The Year and British Designer Of The Year not presented. Instead, the British Fashion Countil chose to honour and celebrate the designers, brands, creatives and individuals who created positive change within the industry.

Much has happened in a year, and the 2021 awards are taking a different and albeit more glamorous turn. Firstly, the event will be live and is sponsored by social media giant TikTok, a principle partner. The host is none other than Mr Billy Porter, a fashion icon is his own right who was most recently seen in the FX breakthrough series Pose as the inimitable Pray Tell. Mr Porter has a long affinity with the fashion industry, busting gender walls and using fashion as a means of self-expression and communication.

Celebrating Leaders of Change

This year the ceremony will hand out accolades to fifteen leaders of change; the designers, brands, creatives, and individuals who created positive change within the fashion industry this past year under three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.

The outstanding achievement award will be given to Mr Tommy Hilfiger, who’s outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry and commitment to creating an inclusive brand champions people from all backgrounds and experiences.

Recently the fashion awards became a ticketed event open to the public in order to raise funds for the BFC Foundation. The charity supports the future growth and success of the British fashion industry by focusing on Talent, Education, Grant-Giving and Business Mentoring and aims to improve equality and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains diverse and open to all, helping talented designers at all stages of their career from school level through to becoming a global fashion brand.

In 2020/21, the BFC raised 1.7 million pounds for the BFC Foundation, and its talent support initiatives and this year the charity supported 33 designers.

The Fashion Awards 2021 will take place on Monday 29th November at the Royal Albert Hall in London.