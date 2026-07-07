Birkenstock unveils collaboration with Repetto
German footwear brand Birkenstock is taking on the ongoing ‘balletcore’ trend with a collaboration with heritage French footwear brand Repetto, as part of its Paris-based special projects line, Birkenstock 1774.
The three-piece Birkenstock x Repetto collection will launch on July 16, and three Birkenstock styles reinterpreted through Repetto’s “refined lens,” fusing “purposeful design with the elegance of ballet”.
Footwear styles include the Arizona sandal, which has been reworked with exclusive oversized round buckles, designed to add a “sculptural touch to the classic design,” while the Scala takes shape with a round toe, two top straps and a laced bow. The final style is the Opéra sabot style, which is adorned with long laces that wrap around the ankle like a dancer’s ribbon.
All three styles are offered in European sizes 35 to 42 and come in three emblematic Repetto shades - Iconic Pink, Flame Red and Profound Black. The collection is unified by a Vichy-check gingham footbed lining, a Repetto signature motif.
The Birkenstock x Repetto collection will launch on 1774.com, through Repetto’s own channels, and at selected retailers worldwide on July 16.