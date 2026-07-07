Birkenstock unveils collaboration with Repetto

German footwear brand Birkenstock is taking on the ongoing ‘balletcore’ trend with a collaboration with heritage French footwear brand Repetto, as part of its Paris-based special projects line, Birkenstock 1774.

The three-piece Birkenstock x Repetto collection will launch on July 16, and three Birkenstock styles reinterpreted through Repetto’s “refined lens,” fusing “purposeful design with the elegance of ballet”.

Birkenstock x Repetto collection Credits: Birkenstock

Footwear styles include the Arizona sandal, which has been reworked with exclusive oversized round buckles, designed to add a “sculptural touch to the classic design,” while the Scala takes shape with a round toe, two top straps and a laced bow. The final style is the Opéra sabot style, which is adorned with long laces that wrap around the ankle like a dancer’s ribbon.

All three styles are offered in European sizes 35 to 42 and come in three emblematic Repetto shades - Iconic Pink, Flame Red and Profound Black. The collection is unified by a Vichy-check gingham footbed lining, a Repetto signature motif.

The Birkenstock x Repetto collection will launch on 1774.com, through Repetto’s own channels, and at selected retailers worldwide on July 16.

Birkenstock x Repetto collection Credits: Birkenstock