Björn Borg announces global collaboration with actor Joel Kinnaman

Swedish sportswear brand Björn Borg is launching a global collaboration with actor and Altered Carbon star Joel Kinnaman.

The long-term collaboration, which will include campaigns and messages in paid as well as owned channels, will feature Kinnaman as the new global face of all product categories spanning underwear and sportswear, and aims to “inspire more people to work out by highlighting the many benefits of exercising; a common goal that both parties share.”

Commenting on the new collaboration in a statement, Henrik Bunge, CEO at Björn Borg, said: “We strongly believe in Joel’s ability to inspire both men and women to start exercising and consequently feel better. Together with our own and Joel’s belief that training makes people become better versions of themselves, we have found a natural and perfect match. We’re very happy and proud to involve him in our work, our culture and our common goals.”

Kinnaman added: “I quickly realized that we had common values and views of training – that it is a key in order to feel better in life. The fact that Björn Borg also has a mandatory sports hour every Friday showed me that they are serious about their ambition and their goals. To stay in shape both mentally and physically has always been important to me and is now a big part of my everyday life as an actor. Thus, it feels natural for me to join Björn Borg in their mission to inspire people to exercise in order to feel better.”

The first campaign with Kinnaman is expected to go live in January 2020 for the SS20 season.