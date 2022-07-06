Björn Borg launches new sports fashion collection

Björn Borg, the Swedish sports fashion brand, launches its collection for Spring/Summer 2023. "Never has our brand been stronger or our team more engaged," says Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg. "I believe we can make a difference – for people and the planet".

With the mission of becoming the world's no.1 sports fashion brand for people who want to feel active and attractive - Björn Borg has unveiled its latest collection for Spring/Summer 2023, which has a key focus on sustainability. "We design for longevity, material efficiency and minimizing carbon emissions. This makes it easier for consumers to adopt a sustainable lifestyle with products that last far beyond fashion lifecycles."

Focusing on the strength of its sports apparel, Björn Borg's heritage continues to guide the brand's values and product offering today. Björn Borg encourages people to be more, using sports to bring out their best. Encouraging people to Train to Live, not live to train, its new collections for men and women include an array of innovative sustainable fabrics, styles and seasonal colours designed to embrace opportunities in life to live to the fullest.

Björn Borg, SS23, courtesy of the brand

"It has been a record year. 2021 was our most profitable year in history, and Björn Borg is on an upward trajectory, but our message for SS23 will remain the same – Train To Live. This season we want to build on our successes and continue our mission to be the number 1 sports fashion brand." Henrik Bunge, CEO of Björn Borg.

The Studio Capsule Collection for S/S 23 women consists of a range of styles with feminine silhouettes and cutlines in a combination of fresh, new exciting colours. Created to feel soft and luxurious against the skin, Studio collection products are made from recycled polyamide and recycled polyester.

Within the Studio Collection, Björn Borg brings back its Seamless range for S/S 23, as it remains a customer must-have season after season. The soft, super stretchy seamless construction of the products offers wearers ultimate comfort and support when working out while retaining quick-drying and breathable functionality.

Also, within the Studio range, the new Cross Collection for S/S 23 offers a diverse range of products made from a rich polyamide fabric that is incredibly soft and luxurious. Key styles include the cropped tank top and high-waisted legging, with the cross at the front enhancing the feminine silhouette and style.

Björn Borg, SS23, courtesy of the brand

For men, the focus is high-quality performance apparel. The collection for S/S 2023 includes items for customers' everyday training wardrobe, with unique BORG branding and a versatile colour card. Products have been carefully designed using quick-drying, breathable fabrics and ergonomically created for both comfort and performance. Key pieces from this collection include the classic BORG Tee and BORG shorts.

Times Change, Icons Don't - Björn Borg has been perfecting its men's underwear offering since 1989. For S/S 2023, Björn Borg introduces bright colours, patterns and solids across its different silhouettes. Made with sustainably sourced materials, such as organic cotton, Better Cotton and recycled polyester – this best-selling range is a must-have from the collection.

Björn Borg, SS23, courtesy of the brand

CM Delta is the distributor of Björn Borg in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Products are stocked in Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Fenwick, Harrods, John Lewis, and Selfridges. The brand is quickly growing through UK & IRE; we are looking for new partners to join us on the journey to becoming the number 1 sports fashion brand.

To learn more about the Björn Borg SS23 collection, contact bjornborgsales@cmdelta.com.