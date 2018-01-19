Black dresses worn at the Golden Globes to be auctioned-off for Time's Up

London - A pivotal moment in history was made when Hollywood's elite attended the 2018 Golden Globes dressed in black to demonstrated their support with the Time's Up initiative against systemic sexual harassment, discrimination and abuse. The move was part of a larger mission to help raise funds for their legal defense fund, which is open to aiding all women in all industries who have been a victim of harassment.

In order to continue these efforts, Condé Nast teamed up with Time's Up and eBay to auction off a number of the dresses and tuxedos worn by Hollywood celebrities to the 75th annual Golden Globes ceremony. 34 dresses were donated by actresses including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis and Greta Gerwig. Other leading designers such as Calvin Klein, Stella McCartney, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg and Rosie Assoulin have also donated their designs to a raffle.

A post shared by Condé Nast (@condenast) on Jan 17, 2018 at 8:58am PST

The auction is set to take place on Friday, January 19 at 12 pm EST at ebay.com/timesup. “At Condé Nast, we’ve always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change,” said Anna Wintour, Artistic director of Condé Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue, in a statement to Vanity Fair. “Through this auction powered by eBay for Charity, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time’s Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct.”

The auction on eBay is set to run until January 26.