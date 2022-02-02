Black in Fashion Council showroom returns to New York Fashion Week

Some good news coming out of the fashion industry, and just in time for the start of Black History Month: the Black in Fashion Council has announced their Discovery Showroom is returning to New York Fashion Week for a fourth season. The showroom has been a platform for emerging Black designers to get them on the radar of editors, buyers, and stylists. This also marks the continuation of the multi-season partnership between IMG, the producers of NYFW: The Shows, and Black in Fashion Council.

Both these organizations are building on their commitment to continue supporting Black talent. Black in Fashion Council (BIFC) was started after the civil rights protests of 2020, as companies began reflecting on their diversity, equity, and inclusion shortcomings and failures. The organization's mission is to secure the advancement and representation of Black individuals in the fashion and beauty industries.

BIFC was instrumental in helping propel the visibility of brands including Theophilio, House of Aama, APOTTS, Marrisa Wilson, and Chuks Collins. For fall/winter 2022, the Black in Fashion Council and IMG are welcoming Ashya, Dur Doux, Justin Wesley, Keama, Lavie by CK, Megan Renee, Ndigo Studio, and Salone Monet to the showroom. Brands Eugene Taylor and CISE return for a second season.