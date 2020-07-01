Black-owned Amsterdam labels collaborate to launch charity T-shirt

Seven Black-owned Amsterdam brands, Daily Paper, Filling Pieces, Olaf Hussein, Patta, Smib, The New Originals and Hosselaer, have united to take a stand against racism with a charity T-shirt.

The ‘In Unity, There Is Strength’ T-shirt features artwork made by Amsterdam-based artist Farida Sedoc called No Justice No Peace. The Amsterdam artist was commissioned by Stedelijk Museum to design a poster in dialogue with the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that will be displayed in various places throughout the museum.

The made-to-order T-shirt is made from 100 percent cotton and is available for pre-order now at 50 euros.

100 percent of the proceeds from the 'In Unity, There Is Strength’ T-shirt will be donated to Kick Out Zwarte Piet, The Black Archives, and Black Queer and Trans Resistance NL, organisations responsible for creating awareness and organising multiple protests against white supremacy, transphobia, and racism in the Netherlands.

The collaboration the brands explain was them seizing the moment to “stand on the shoulders of all Black and brown people who have spoken up about (Dutch) racism before” in the wake of the police brutality against Black people in the US, as they look to cut-out systemic institutional racism by raising awareness and vital funds for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Black Lives Matter charity T-shirt is in black and white in sizes XS to XXL.

Images: courtesy of Daily Paper, Filling Pieces, Olaf Hussein, Patta, Smib, The New Originals and Hosselaer