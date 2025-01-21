Blauer and Pirelli unveil collaboration at Milan Men’s Fashion Week

American-born fashion brand Blauer, part of the Italian group FGF Industry, has unveiled a new collaboration with tyre manufacturer Pirelli during Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The Blauer x Pirelli capsule features four genderless outerwear items made from recycled materials, which have been designed to merge Blauer’s roots in workwear and technical outerwear with Pirelli's excellence in the field of technological development, performance and sport.

Blauer x Pirelli capsule outerwear collection Credits: Blauer/Pirelli

Enzo Fusco, chief executive at FGF Industry, said in a statement: “Blauer and Pirelli are united by a common denominator: the pursuit of perfection. This collaboration is not only a celebration of our shared values, but an invitation to look forward, towards a future where innovation and research coexist.

“Blauer has always been a brand that stands out for its sports fashion in step with the times and which - thanks to its performance - increases its turnover every season.”

The four exclusive outerwear pieces include a performance puffer jacket, a sleeveless puffer, a two-in-one parka and a dust trench coat, which have been made using new-generation materials in black and yellow, inspired by the Milanese company’s signature colours.

Blauer x Pirelli capsule outerwear collection Credits: Blauer/Pirelli

Highlights include the performance puffer, which has been designed to tackle any weather, has been recycled polyester with Taslan fabric inserts, and features internal and external polyurethane lamination to make the fabric waterproof and windproof. There is also a sleeveless puffer made with the same technical approach, featuring Repreve padding and a seamless tubular structure.

The ‘Urban Explorer’ 2 in 1 parka combines a three-layer laminated windbreaker outer with an inner padding Repreve system to guarantee waterproofness and protection, and the dust coat ‘Tech Trench’ is made from a three-layer recycled polyester fabric with double lamination to protect from wind and rain, with rear ventilation for breathability.

Marco Maria Tronchetti Provera, senior vice president of design and assets conversion at Pirelli, added: “For over a century and a half, Pirelli has been synonymous with performance and innovation, but also with culture and design. In recent years, our brand has reached new heights of strength and recognisability worldwide, conquering even the youngest, most style-conscious audience.

“The partnership with Blauer represents a clear opportunity for us: to explore new expressive possibilities of our brand through apparel that puts the consumer in touch with the Pirelli world of emotions, identity and passion.”

The Blauer x Pirelli capsule outerwear collection launches in August and will be available from Blauer flagship stores and its website, as well as a selection of premium boutiques globally.