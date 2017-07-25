Bloggers Gabi Gregg and Nicolette Mason launch fashion line

US bloggers Nicolette Mason and Gabi Gregg have teamed up to launch a plus-size fashion brand, Premme, an affordable clothing line for sizes 12 to 30.

Launching in the US initially, the Los Angeles-based bloggers, who have a combined following on Instagram of over 650,000, are aiming to transform the plus-size market, which both bloggers state they are “bored” of, with their collection of “un-basic basics” priced from 30 to 89 dollars.

The directional collection, which will be limited edition, aims to push boundaries in the plus-size market featuring statement pieces such as sheer dresses, pearl-studded shorts and T-shirts, wide-leg trousers, off-the-shoulder tops, floral skirt, denim dress, striped jumpsuit, crop tops, bomber jacket, slogan ‘Babes’ tees, and denim jackets emblazoned with the slogan ‘Feminist AF’.

“I’m so excited I could scream. After years of dreaming, scheming, designing, planning and collaborating, @gabifresh and I are finally launching our own brand - @premme.us,” announced Mason on her Instagram. “This is literally a dream come true for us and we’re so excited to finally share with you.”

Gregg added: “Three years ago, I moved to LA in pursuit of starting my own fashion line. That dream becomes a reality. I’m so excited to announce that @nicolettemason and I are launching Premme: a fashion line sizes 12-30 with truly stylish statement pieces for babes who want the same cute options as everyone else.

“The line is limited edition and may sell out quickly and will not be restocked so I highly recommend buying as soon as you can.”

Never thought that breaking rules would make us feel this good A post shared by PREMME (@premme.us) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Both bloggers consulted their followers on social media when developing the brand, asking their opinion on style, pricing and what they wanted to see from a plus-size fashion line. A number of things was affordability, as well as it being stylish, and importantly that the clothes were showcased on models who are actually plus-sized, which is why Premme has confirmed that it will only be using models sizes 16,20, 24 and 26 in its product shots.

Strutting down the street like the world is our runway. A post shared by PREMME (@premme.us) on Jul 17, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Gregg and Mason aren’t new to fashion design, Gregg has previously created a swimwear line with Swimsuits For all, and Mason has collaborated with ModCloth, however, Premme is the first time they have had complete creative control over a collection.

Premme launches exclusively on its own website, www.premme.us, initially for the US only, however, Mason did respond to a UK-based fan on Twitter saying “stay tuned” when asked when it was coming to the UK.

Premme goes on sale on July 25 with prices ranging from 30 to 89 dollars.

Images: via Premme Facebook