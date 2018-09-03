Bloom and Wild launching Liberty print bouquets

Online flower shop Bloom and Wild has announced that it is launching five new limited-edition bouquets for autumn in collaboration with the Liberty Print featuring designs from its archive.

The five designs feature bespoke Liberty Print boxes featuring Tana Lawn patterns designed by Phoebe and Jo, Rachel, Elysian Day and Ciara from the 1960 Liberty archives, which have been matched with seasonal bouquets inspired by the prints.

The Ciara and Ciara Deluxe features letterbox and hand-tied bouquets inspired by the Liberty Print’s Ciara fabric, which features a pattern taken straight from a popular 1960s Liberty scarf, and has been brought to life with buttery soft roses, cerise stocks and luscious foliage.

While the Rachel Deluxe offers a meadowy bouquet inspired by Liberty Print’s Rachel fabric, which features hand-painted botanical flowers and lush-green foliage, which has been recreated in a bouquet using quicksand roses, chalky white nerine and thimbles of eryngium.

For a bold floral display, Bloom and Wild has created The Phoebe, inspired by the 1961 Liberty Print fabric, the Phoebe and Jo, which features bright florals interlinking with meadowy stems, the florist has styled pops of orange freesias, purple veronica and roses with needles of snapdragons and ribbons of chasmanthium grass.

The final design is a vintage-looking bouquet, The Elysian Day inspired by the archival Liberty Print fabric, which first appeared in pattern books in the late 1910’s, and has been brought to life with champagne lisianthus and roses with pincushions of scabiosa.

Aron Gelbard, Bloom and Wild co-founder and chief executive, said in a press statement on the brand’s website: “These special, limited-edition bouquets were inspired by our favourite archival Liberty Prints and each one is as much of a masterpiece as the print behind it. We think they’re the ultimate gift idea for any occasion this autumn.”

Madeleine Macey, Liberty London marketing and communications director, added: “Flora and fauna is in Liberty Prints’ DNA and it is beautiful to see our autumn/winter collection literally come to life in the hands of Bloom and Wild. The bouquets represent perfectly the feel of the different prints and we love the idea of them entering people’s home in this new way.”

Bloom and Wild launched four years ago and has been recognised as the second fastest growing company in the UK and fifth fastest growing business in Europe with growth of 13,818 percent. It has become the go-to online florist for flowers that deliver through the letterbox. The floral website states, “ordering flowers online should be as simple as sending a text message,” which is why you can easily order via its website or app.

The Bloom and Wild Liberty Print collection will be available with UK and EU delivery until November 18, with prices ranging from 35 to 50 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Bloom and Wild