Bloomingdale’s looks to transitional menswear styles for Fall 2021

After over a year of self-isolation and working from home, fashion is ready to transition away from loungewear and back to casual styles. Yet don’t expect trends to look the same as they had pre-pandemic. Justin Berkowitz, men’s fashion director for Bloomingdale’s, advises that new ideas are influencing consumer preferences as lifestyles transition back to socialization and in-office work environments for the Fall 2021 buying season.

“We’re spending a lot of time thinking about transitional styles in menswear,” Berkowitz told FashionUnited. “Outdoor aesthetics and relaxed tailoring are two trends that will resonate with our Bloomingdale’s customers, as it’s in line with how they will be living.”

Bloomingdale’s is focusing its attention on relaxed fits and outdoor inspirations as the retailer prepares its Fall 2021 menswear selection. Both trends speak to the practicality, comfort and style consumers prioritize in a post-pandemic world.

Outdoor aesthetics

Burberry, Fall 2021

“We as a society have looked to the outdoors over the past year as a place to more safely spend leisure time,” Berkowitz said. “And I don’t think this mindset is going to change for the remainder of the year. That lifestyle shift combined with the intersect of streetwear and outdoor design aesthetics both serve to push the overall idea forward in terms of function and fashion.”

Berkowitz found this trend in assortments from Stone Island, Snowpeak and The North Face, while Fall 2021 runways shared in the outdoor look as well. Burberry, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermès, Junya Watanabe and Isabel Marant each incorporated the trend into their menswear collections.

Relaxed tailoring

Jil Sander, Fall 2021

“[The relaxed tailoring trend] speaks a little more toward the casual lifestyle shift, as we’re seeing tailored clothing get softer and feel more like sportswear,” Berkowitz added. “The lines are blurring between the two, with ‘broken suit’ ideas paired back to more casual knitwear pieces becoming the definitive ‘office’ look, whether your commute is a matter of steps or miles.

He noted that Ermenegildo Zegna, Maurizio Baldessari and Sid Mashburn each displayed this trend in their Fall 2021 menswear collections, along with Bianca Saunders, Burberry Dior, Hermès, Jil Sander and S.S. Daley.