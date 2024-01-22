Blue pullover with grey trousers to become France's school fashion

If the French government has its way, children could soon be going to school in uniform blue pullovers and grey trousers as part of President Emmanuel Macron's campaign to make education more equal and orderly.

A government source on Friday confirmed to AFP the typical uniform that authorities want to see used in a new experiment that Macron announced this week as part of his effort to instill national pride and counter the growing popularity of the far-right.

Uniforms have long been a par of daily life for children in Britain, Japan, much of the United States and other countries. But they have long been resisted in France and other European countries.

About 100 French schools will experiment with the uniform that could then become compulsory nationwide from 2026.

Macron, who also wants all children to learn France's national anthem "La Marseillaise", said that uniforms "erase inequality between families and at the same time create conditions for respect".

Le Figaro newspaper reported that the government wanted children to wear a white or grey polo shirt, blue pullover and grey trousers. This was confirmed to AFP by a government source.

Local authorities will, with some conditions, be able to choose their own uniforms, but the government has proposed its colours.

According to Le Figaro, half the cost of each child's uniform will come from public money.

A government guide on the proposed uniform, drawn up last month, emphasised the need to create a more equal and respectful atmosphere in schools.

It said the uniform would also be "a way to give value to the image of the school".(AFP)