Blundstone and Finisterre launch vegan boot

Australian footwear brand Blundstone is launching its first-ever fully vegan boot in collaboration with British B Corp surfwear brand Finisterre.

The Blundstone + Finisterre collaborative vegan boot launches on November 2 and is inspired by the brand’s shared coastal wilderness landscapes, from Finisterre’s clifftop workshop in Cornwall to Blundstone’s base in the heart of Tasmania.

The unisex co-branded boot offers “classic Bundstone style with a vegan twist,” explains both brands in the press release. As every component of the Blundstone + Finisterre boot is certified vegan, from the pull loop to the upper, footbed and sole.

Eurofins Scientific, a global independent market leader in vegan product testing based in the UK, verified that the boots were vegan, following rigorous testing for the presence of mammal, bird, fish, insect, mollusc and insect DNA alongside additional tests such as microscopy and FTIR analysis.

Image: courtesy of Blundstone + Finisterre

The Chelsea boots and have also been made designed to embrace the elements, handle harsh environments and stand the test of time, and include a comfort-focused removeable footbed, a durable outsole and water-resistant microfibre upper with superior abrasion-proof qualities.

Finisterre lead menswear designer, Todd, said in a statement: “We’ve dreamt of working with Blundstone for years. The durability is second to none and they look great on everyone, so it’s no wonder the majority of our community own a pair.

“For us we needed a boot that passed the same quality and toughness test but maintained our pioneering approach of innovation and seeking alternates to what has gone before. Something just as durable, breathable, water-repellent and with no animal derived ingredients and all packaged into that famous boot silhouette? Consider it done.”

The Blundstone + Finisterre boots are available in brown or black, priced 155 pounds, exclusively online at Finisterre.com.

Image: courtesy of Blundstone + Finisterre