Blvck Paris launches Keith Haring collaboration

Luxury fashion and lifestyle brand Blvck Paris, founded by French designer Julian O’hayon, has launched a collaboration featuring the artwork of the legendary Pop Art artist Keith Haring.

The Blvck Paris x Keith Haring capsule collection aims to bring Haring’s art to the “dark side,” juxtaposing the artist’s graffiti-style work against the brand’s streetwear aesthetic for an avant-garde take.

Blvck Paris x Keith Haring collaboration Credits: Blvck Paris

The collaboration includes ready-to-wear, including T-shirts and hoodies, as well as accessories, such as caps, and homeware and is now available on Blvck.com with prices starting at 45 US dollars.

Blvck Paris has become known for its refined design and minimalist style and has previously released collaborations with Fortnite, Casetify, and Boss. It sells via its online platform and physical stores in Japan, Taiwan, Kuwait and Macau. The label is also looking to increase its retail footprint with two new stores planned to open soon in the US.

The Blvck Paris x Keith Haring collection is now available from blvck.com and Blvck Store locations, including the newest spot in The Den, located at 69 Mercer Street in New York.

Blvck Paris x Keith Haring collaboration Credits: Blvck Paris