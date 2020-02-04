BMW returns to New York Fashion Week: The Shows as official automotive partner

BMW of North America is returning to New York Fashion Week: The Shows for the Fall/Winter 2020 season, which will be showing this February. According to an announcement from the brand, the automotive company will be working with IMG to “celebrate the road less traveled,” which is its campaign theme that highlights inspiring figures in fashion and culture working to change and push boundaries. This is the second year of its partnership with IMG, who produces New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

As part of the partnership, BMW will present a digital content series focusing on four notable figures in the fashion industry and their unconventional paths that led to their careers. It will also host experiential activations on-site throughout the event.

“BMW’s presence at NYFW: The Shows stems from our company’s longstanding support of arts and culture, along with a strong belief in individual expression and creativity,” said Uwe Dreher, the vice president of marketing at BMW of North America in a statement. “We are proud to celebrate and partner with those who are driving powerful conversations and inspiring others with their unique stories.”

BMW’s “The Road Less Traveled” series focuses on Christian Siriano, Halima Aden, Jason Wu, and Zanna Roberts Rassi, who will each be sharing their career paths with the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, one of the company’s newest models.