Boardies collaborate with Raeburn

London-based swimwear brand has unveiled a new collaboration with responsible fashion brand Raeburn.

The collection consists of men’s and kids’ swim shorts and Hawaiian shirts, which celebrate both brands’ shared love of the ocean and its biodiversity by merging Boardies swimwear expertise with Raeburn’s distinctive responsible designs.

The shorts are made from a reclaimed fibre that comes from 100 percent plastic bottles and are mesh-lined, with a drawstring waist and side pockets. While the shirts are lightweight and breathable, made from 100 percent Tencel, with natural corozo nut buttons and biodegradable details.

All the garments in the range feature Raeburn’s ‘School of Sharks’ print.

Image: Boardies

Nick Crook, founder of Boardies, said in a statement: “It’s great to collaborate with Raeburn, a like-minded local brand with shared values. We at Boardies are constantly striving to improve our environmental credentials and reduce our impact on the planet, by working with innovative sustainable fabrics and materials. Raeburn are pioneers in this area and Christopher has been a leader since graduating from London’s Royal College of Art over 14 years ago.”

As part of the collaboration, Boardies added that they will donate 10 percent of the profits of all sales of this collection to the WWF.

Boardies x Raeburn men’s shirts retail at 90 pounds with shorts at 60 pounds. Kids’ shorts retail at 45 pounds. The collection is available online at boardiesapparel.co.uk.