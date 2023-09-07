Bobby Abley unveils capsule collection inspired by Transformers

British fashion designer Bobby Abley has teamed up with toy and game company Hasbro on a new Transformers-inspired capsule collection to celebrate its latest movie release, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’.

Taking Abley’s fascination with cartoons and nostalgia, the Transformers x Bobby Abley capsule showcases the designer’s sense of wit with a collection that reimagines Transformers’ visual identity into playful contemporary prints and silhouettes.

The capsule collection includes elevated sportswear, jersey essentials, and tailoring in fabrications from embroidery and quilting to knitwear. The designer also created a series of bespoke Transformers-inspired prints, including a Transformers-toile du jour with Autobots and Transformers-centric detailing and comic book-inspired pop-art.

Transformers x Bobby Abley collection Credits: Hasbro

Commenting on the collaboration, Abley said in a statement: “I’m excited to share my capsule collection in collaboration with Transformers – having loved the franchise from a young age.

“It’s been really fun to create my own visuals inspired by the famous ‘more than meets the eye’ slogan and putting my own twist on a classic toile du jour with Transformers robots hiding out amongst landmarks from some of my favourite cities, and pop art print inspired by pop-art, comic books, and Saturday morning cartoons.”

Marianne James, vice president of EMEA and Asia, licensed consumer products at Hasbro, added: “The new ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ film takes audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure filled with spectacle and thrill. Bobby Abley’s collection perfectly captures this spirit and celebrates the characters and storylines that have captivated moviegoers around the world for over 15 years.”

Transformers x Bobby Abley collection Credits: Hasbro

Transformers x Bobby Abley collection Credits: Hasbro

Transformers x Bobby Abley collection Credits: Hasbro