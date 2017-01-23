Boden adds designers to Future British initiative

Boden’s collaboration with the British Fashion Council, Future British has named three new fashion talents that will be awarded with financial support and business mentoring to build a global brand from the fashion and lifestyle retailer over the next year.

The initiative supporting emerging designers and labels has named leather accessories brand Loxley England, jewellery label Alighieri run by Rosh Mahtani, and London-based footwear brand Dorateymur. They join Arthur Yates of Bruta and Alice Ashby of Blake LDN who were recruited to the initiative last June and will remain a part of it for another six months.

Each designer will receive financial support, as well as business mentorship including help with product development, brand identity, public relations, marketing and digital strategy. In addition, the British Fashion Council and the BFC Fashion Business Network will provide support and aid with banking, legal and production.

“It has been great to see the designers grow and flourish with the mentorship we offer at Boden; their energy and ideas are thoroughly infectious,” said Johnnie Boden. “It’s also great for us to connect with the future of British fashion.”

British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush added: “Through Future British, Boden has already fostered the businesses of several exciting young British brands, and I am delighted to welcome the next wave of designers to receive the invaluable mentoring and financial support that Future British offers.”

Last year’s inaugural recipients were Camilla Elphick, Samantha McCoach of Le Kilt and Caitlin Charles Jones.