Boden adds to Future British initiative

Menswear designer Daniel W. Fletcher and womenswear brand Margo are the next two designers to join Boden’s Future British programme, supported by the British Fashion Council.

Future British offers emerging British design talent financial support, mentoring sessions and practical industry advice to grow their businesses over a 12-month period.

They gain access to the brand’s leadership team, from founder and creative director Johnnie Boden to chief executive Jill Easterbrook, product director Matthew Hilgeman and global brand director Penny Herriman. As well as access to Boden’s studios for shoots, product development, brand identity, lookbooks and PR, marketing and digital strategy.

“Each season, I am increasingly impressed by the quality of our applicants,” said Johnnie Boden. “Both of these new designers are already making headlines. I look forward to seeing how they will use the programme to build their brands.”

Fletcher is the first menswear designer to join the scheme and has been recognised after quickly establishing himself as a designer to watch after graduating from Central Saint Martins in 2015. He has become known for his socially and politically charged collections, which saw him being shortlisted for the prestigious LVMH prize this year.

Joining him is womenswear brand Margo founded by Charlotte Good and Bronwen Marshall. Launched in 2016, the brand aims to create uplifting clothes using bold textures, vivid hues and effortless silhouettes with its modern take on combining feminine styles with minimalism and opulence.

Daniel W. Fletcher and Margo join Boden’s Future British programme

Both brands join Alighieri, Loxley England and Dorateymur, who are currently taking part in the programme.

The British Fashion Council also offers additional support through its BFC Fashion Business Network, including advice and support with legal, accounting, banking, production, content and communications.

“The mentoring that the Boden senior team provide these emerging brands is incredibly hands-on, and we always hear such strong feedback from participating designers,” added Caroline Rush, chief executive of the BFC. “This is an incredibly impactful initiative and the strength of its previous recipients is testament to that.”

Previous recipients of Future British include Bruta, Blake LDN, Le Kilt, Camilla Elphick and Caitlin Charles-Jones.

Images: courtesy of Boden