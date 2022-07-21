Boden launches sustainable ‘Remix Edit’

Fashion and lifestyle brand Boden has launched a new limited-edition sustainable collection made from off-cuts of its most loved styles for women and children.

With a belief that “clothes should last a lifetime” and no Boden clothes should end up in landfill, Boden has created a new repurposed capsule collection utilising fabric roll-ends to produce unique patchwork versions of its classic pieces.

The line is the first of its kind for Boden and has been developed in response to its goal for all clothing to be made from sustainable materials by 2025.

There are three repurposed styles, tiered linen dresses for both women and children, including a matching ‘Mini me’ moment, alongside iconic Bretons that have also been reworked with a patchwork of classic stripes.

Image: Boden

Boden’s sustainability promise has seen the brand work towards reducing its footprint by choosing better fabrics, including joining the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), which saved 617 million litres of water in 2021 alone. Boden also works alongside the Good Cashmere Standard by AbTF, has made the switch to more sustainable Lenzing Ecovero viscose and is using GOTS certified organic cotton in the Baby Boden newborn range.

This year’s efforts include all Boden women’s, men’s and mini swimwear being made from recycled materials, bar the cups and the trims, and all men’s and women’s denim jeans now include 20 percent recycled cotton. Boden also removed all sequins and glitter from its ranges in 2021 to help drive positive change and protect the planet.

In addition, last year saw Boden launch its ‘Care: Repair: Rewear’ service, allowing customers to send their well-loved Boden items back to be fixed or tailored by its in-house team, and a ‘Take Back’ scheme, where Boden donated items to various charities including the National Police Aid convoy and Scope.

Boden’s ‘Remix edit’ is available as a limited run at boden.com globally. Childrenswear ranges from 17 to 90 pounds, while womenswear is from 32 to 198 pounds.

Image: Boden