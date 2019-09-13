Bohemian chic was the trend for Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia has long been known for thinking a bit outside of the box when it comes to debuting their latest collections at New York Fashion Week. Stacey Bendet, the brand's designer, has always been a fan of presentations using vignettes and colorful stages, and this season was no exception. In the past she's taken over spaces at Industria, Skylight Clarkson Square, and the Angel Orensanz Foundation, but this time her choice of venue was The Root Room in Manhattan's Meatpacking district.

This season Alice + Olivia was about the bohemian chic. She stuck to her usual bright colors and patterns, this time literally giving us a field of dreams, as one vignette was literally a field of flowers. Throughout the collection, color block dressing was highlighted with new shapes anchored by statement silhouette pants, which were a nod to trouser core of Alice +Olivia's brand DNA.

As customers, particularly younger customers in the Millennial and Gen Z demographic, demand more individuality from brands, Bendet's use of color was inspired by her wanting consumers to find their own unique voice when it comes to fashion. "When the colors are right in a space you exhale and tune into your own interior," she said in a statement. "I dream in color and these rooms are fashion dreams come to life."

Color combinations helped emphasize silhouettes and elevated constructions, and in the spirit of bohemian chic blouson sleeves were fit for a day in the park and floral patterns were featured on square neck cuts and tea length skirts. Bohemian chic is back and better than ever.

photo: courtesy of Spring London