Boho chic to minimalism: The new trends in women's fashion

The new fashion season is upon us, bringing with it a vast spectrum of styles and trends. Colors, shapes, and materials invite experimentation. Feeling inspired? Here are expert tips on the runway highlights – and how you can update your wardrobe this spring and summer.

What's trending in women's fashion this season?

This season, diversity takes center stage. Boho chic is making a major comeback and was seen in numerous runway shows. "Ruffles, flounces, and floral patterns define this romantic look. Sheer fabrics and pastel shades like cream and lilac underscore the playful aesthetic," explains style consultant Dunja Hess.

Chloé SS25 Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Alongside this dreamy style, clean lines are also strongly emerging. Carl Tillessen of the German Fashion Institute (DMI) speaks of a "new timelessness" characterized by minimalist designs, soft draping, and a subtle color palette. He emphasizes: "This minimalism differs from previous iterations in that it appears softer, warmer, and more human."

Striking this spring/summer are extreme silhouettes, ranging from straight cuts to voluminous details like broad shoulders and wide collars. "There's plenty of room to experiment with shape," says Hess. The interplay of wide and narrow elements in the silhouettes creates exciting visual effects and offers the opportunity to play with body shapes.

Which colors and patterns are particularly popular this season?

This season's color palette is as diverse as the styles themselves. Delicate pastels like mint, light blue, lilac, and pink bring a fresh feel to fashion. "These colors perfectly complement the romanticism of the boho look," says color and style consultant Jasmin Link. In addition to these soft colors, bold shades like tomato red and burgundy continue to be ubiquitous. Those looking to add exciting color accents for summer can do so particularly well with pink, green, and orange, according to Hess. They stand out especially well as highlights in minimalist looks.

Chanel Haute Couture SS25 Credits: Launchmetrics

Patterns also reveal a tension between tradition and reinterpretation. Alongside animal prints, from leopard to brown-and-white cow spots, polka dots and pinstripes are experiencing a revival. "Pinstripes are now increasingly being worn by women," says Tillessen.

Prada SS25 Credits: Prada SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Which materials and fabrics are being used in women's fashion this spring/summer?

Women's fashion is focusing on flowing and lightweight fabrics that combine movement and elegance. Materials like viscose, modal, and satin provide airy, lightweight comfort. Sheer fabrics also remain a key theme. "Sheer fabrics, often layered over one another, create subtle effects and particularly enhance pastel colors," explains Carl Tillessen. And what about denim? It remains a perennial favorite in all its variations. Suede is currently prominent in handbags, complementing the boho-chic trend.

Which cuts and silhouettes are trending for dresses and skirts?

Dresses and skirts this season are predominantly flowing and figure-flattering. While the maxi skirts of the boho style are still present, voluminous silhouettes with wide puff sleeves or wide collars will also be seen. The trend towards extreme silhouettes, combining wide pieces with narrower ones, plays an important role in skirts, trousers, and tops, according to style consultant Hess.

What trends are we seeing in trousers and tops?

Palazzo pants, Marlene trousers, and wide-leg jeans were seen on all the runways. These cuts are not only comfortable but also appear particularly elegant due to the flowing materials. To make the trousers more versatile, many designers are incorporating original details such as fringes or asymmetrical shapes, according to Jasmin Link.

For tops, the look is often classically "feminine." Sheer fabrics, sophisticated draping, and lace lend lightness and elegance to the looks. "Feminine blouses with floral prints complement the boho-chic style," says Dunja Hess.

What are the absolute must-have shoes and accessories?

According to Claudia Schulz of the German Shoe Institute, footwear trends include Mary Janes, retro suede sneakers, and ballerinas with studs or rhinestone embellishments. Another highlight are delicate sandals with jewelry details, which perfectly complement airy summer outfits.

The colors and patterns for shoes and accessories are aligned with the general color trends of the season, according to Dunja Hess. Animal prints continue to be prominent, especially for bags and shoes, as well as pastel shades and bold accents used as highlights in accessories.

Kent & Curwen SS25 Credits: Kent & Curwen SS25/©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Charms, or eye-catching handbag pendants, are particularly popular this season. Small bears, for example, can add playful accents, says Schulz. Bows, scarves in all variations, and pearls are also among the trendy accessories.

Also on trend, according to Claudia Schulz: baseball caps. They lend a relaxed touch to any look and provide a cool twist, especially when combined with a ruffled blouse and ballerinas.(DPA)