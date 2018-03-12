Boohoo.com does capsule range with Zendaya

Boohoo.com has teamed with actress and musician Zendaya for a capsule collection set to debut on March 21. The news first broke on WWD.

“I know my fans, and I know what’s important to them,” Zendaya said in a statement. “They are chic, fashion-forward and love clothes, but like most people, wanna be able to ball on a budget. So I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren’t just ‘trendy’ but also attainable.”

Titled, The Zendaya Edit, the capsule collection includes athleisure, denim, dresses, jumpsuits, cropped tops, slogan T-shirts, bell-bottom trousers and jackets. Price points for the collection range from 8 pounds to 55 pounds.

Zendaya will also be in an upcoming campaign for the brand that was styled by Law Roach.

“Zendaya is everything the Boohoo girl is, and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for spring,” said Katie Curran, Boohoo.com senior communications manager, in a statement. “Zendaya is an amazing role model for our customers and her successful career and her impeccable style are just two of the reasons why this is the perfect partnership for Boohoo. Zendaya was a pleasure to work with. We are sad to see the process draw to a close, but we can’t wait to release the collection on site now and celebrate the launch.”

Boohoo.com has been seeing immense growth in their sales figure recently. According to Business Insider, the company's sales grew 51 percent last year to 294.6 million pounds. Pre-tax profit was also up 30.9 million pounds. Boohoo's success is largely in part due to the rise in mobile commerce, as 70 percent of their traffic comes from mobile apps.