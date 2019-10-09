Boohoo launches World Mental Health Day T-shirts

Online retailers Boohoo and BoohooMan have created a collection of T-shirts in partnership with the World Federation for Mental Health to support World Mental Health Day on October 10.

The seven T-shirts, available for women on Boohoo website and men via BoohooMan, are available for 10 pounds each, with 25 percent of all proceeds going directly to the international mental health charity.

The T-shirts are available in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, pink and purple, each one to represent how #ColourAffectsYou.

Both Boohoo brands are encouraging their customers to support the World Federation for Mental Health, which promotes the advancement of mental health awareness, prevention of mental disorders, advocacy and recovery-focused interventions, by choosing the colour T-shirt that highlights their “happy colour” on World Mental Health Day.

Images: courtesy of Boohoo and BoohooMan