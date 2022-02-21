Boohoo links with Paris Hilton’s metaverse fashion week

Fashion retailer Boohoo teamed up with Paris Hilton to advertise the brand at the star’s virtual fashion week, in its first foray into the metaverse.

At the event, held in Hilton’s recently launched Paris World, the retailer secured a number of billboards dotted throughout, each made in collaboration with out-of-home media marketplace MilkMoney.

“Billboards are a part of our everyday lives and it should be no different in the metaverse,” said Hilton, in a news release.

She added: “When I spoke to Sam and the Milkmoney team, it was clear they shared the same vision for what Paris World can offer and how to reach consumers and fans, and it’s awesome to be launching our first billboard campaign with boohoo, a brand I’ve always loved.”

Hilton, who is also a former Boohoo ambassador, launched Paris World through Roblox as a metaverse version of the “always-on celebrity world”. The Fashion Week event, which was open to the public and featured a digital Hilton and other Roblox designers and influencers, was filmed and premiered for YouTube to be made available for viewers globally.

Held over the weekend, the event consisted of a star-studded judging panel, with appearances from the likes of drag queen star Gottmik, designer Nicola Formichetti and gaming vlogger Leah Ashe, as well as five Roblox designers, who each presented technical virtual designs on the digital runway.