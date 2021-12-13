Boohoo Man announces first NFT collection

Boohoo Man has announced the launch of its first NFT collection.

The retailer is releasing a collection of eight three-dimensional NFTs, and plans on giving away one NFT to eight people, selected at random.

The competition sees the NFT collection of t-shirts, outerwear, tracksuits and hoodies up for grabs.

“Blockchain technology and NFTs are on the tip of everybody’s tongue and have been for quite some time. We have seen luxury brands flock to the Metaverse onea after another, but we are yet to see any fashion brands in our market enter the space. At Boohoo man we see a future for digital fashion. This collection is us dipping our toe into the vast and complex landscape of the Metaverse,” sad Samir Kamani, CEO of Boohoo Man.

The brand plans on releasing further “NFT collections, collaborations, digital fashion pieces, games and more,” as put by Kamani.

Boohoo follows a multitude of brands entering the digital fashion space, from Dolce & Gabbana with its triumphant 6 million dollar sale on its first NFT collection, to Pacsun, whose NFT sales were donated to the Fashion Scholarship Fund.