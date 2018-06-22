Boohoo promotes LGBT rights with new capsule collection

The online retailer BooHoo has launched exclusive capsule collection to coincide with Pride month.

The Love is Love line serves as a celebration of the LGBT community and offers an empowering range designed for all. The 30-piece collection features gender neutral looks and accessories - each available in various colors and fits. Many of the items display a message promoting equality.

Among the notable products are the love is love hoodie hats reading “f**k hate” and a t-shirt with the quote “love is a terrible thing to hate.”

"Both Boohoo brands wanted to come together to create a collection that was subtle yet bold,” CEO Samir Kamani said in a statement. “A collection that was for everyone."

Available now through www.boohooman.com/pride-collection. 10 percent of proceeds from the line will be divided between the Terrence Higgins Trust and The Rainbow Fund - two organizations working to aid members of LGBT community.

The newly released line comes as BooHoo joins forced with Paris Hilton for the 70-piece Paris Hilton x Boohoo line. The pieces are inspired by popular fashions of the Aughts, the decade the heiress rose to fame.

Photo Credit: Boohoo.com