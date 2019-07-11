BoohooMan announces a collection with UK rapper Mist

BoohooMan is teaming up with Birmingham-raised rapper Mist on a limited edition capsule collection, which will launch online later this month, as well as be sold in a pop-up shop in Covent Garden in London on July 17.

The British rapper has worked alongside BoohooMan’s design team to create an exclusive 55-piece collection that he states “embodies his style and personal journey” and includes ready-to-wear and accessories.

Inspired by Mist’s bold style, each item “epitomises his culture”, added BoohooMan, with statement streetwear and tracksuits personalised with variations of faded pink and blue, colour block stripes and bold diamond and thunderbolt emblems. In addition, the centre piece design comes in the form of his slogan, ’Diamond in the Dirt’.

“I’m really excited to be working with BoohooMan on my new collaboration,” said Mist in a statement. “It’s great that it’s getting a global release and I can’t wait to share the designs with the world.”

The collection will launch globally on July 18 online at BoohooMan.com, as well as at a special pop-up in Covent Garden on July 17.

Samir Kamani, chief executive of BoohooMan.com added: “We are pleased to announce our latest partnership with Mist. This is our first collaboration with a UK musician on this scale, something we have wanted to do for some time now. We are eager to release this capsule to our UK market and we look forward to welcoming Mist and his team to the BoohooMan family.”

Retail prices for the BoohooMan x Mist range from 3 - 45 pounds, which the Manchester-based retailer “stays true to the brand’s ongoing values of creating affordable, trend led fashion for all”.

Since 2017, BoohooMan has been working on partnerships within the influencer sphere to bridge the gap between product and their core customer, it has launched campaigns and collections with talent such as Quincy, Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana and Quavo.

Images: courtesy of BoohooMan