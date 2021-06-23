BoohooMan collaborating with rapper DaBaby

Fast fashion brand BoohooMan is launching a new collaboration with American rapper DaBaby on June 30, as it continues to team up with the biggest names in music.

The limited-edition 100-piece BoohooMan x DaBaby collection was co-created by the rapper over virtual meetings between Charlotte, North Carolina and Manchester, England, explains BoohooMan in a statement.

The line embodies his “bold, creative and colourful style” and includes relaxed day-to-day fits made up of track sets, jersey staples and T-shirts featuring statement graphics and classic print techniques to bright and loud pieces designed for festivals and shows, and a varsity aesthetic with a variety of jackets, cardigans, sweaters and basketball shorts including design variations of the word Baby.

BoohooMan head of design, Shane Chin, said in a statement: “This collection was designed with the lifestyle of DaBaby in mind, with looks taking you from the street to the studio and to the stage - we wanted to create something for everyone.

“Baby’s style is on point with who we are and his bold, youthful style appeals so well to our customer. This has been an exciting project for the team to work on.”

BoohooMan x DaBaby collection will be available on BoohooMan.com and Boohoo.com from June 30, with prices ranging from 8 to 80 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of BoohooMan

