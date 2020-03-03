BoohooMan continues to grow sports division with Jon Jones

BoohooMan has named MMA fighter and undisputed light-heavyweight champion of the world, Jon Jones as its latest ambassador, adding to the online retailers growing sports ambassador division that currently includes the likes of Dele Alli, Leon Bailey, Lawrence Okolie and Simeon Panda.

The year-long partnership with Jones will see BoohooMan supporting the mixed martial arts titleholder on number of undisclosed initiatives, which the online retailer states “goes beyond a single photoshoot”.

BoohooMan chief executive, Samir Kamani said in a statement: ‘‘Jon Jones is arguably the best MMA fighter of all time. Our values and beliefs are so aligned, to be the best we can be - so this partnership just made sense.

“As a brand, we lead by aspiration and that is at the core of every athlete. We are so excited to have Jon join the BoohooMan family, we can’t wait to be a part of his journey for the next 12 months.’’

The online retailer describes the partnership as a “new dynamic to the way BoohooMan has traditionally aligned with celebrities and athletes” and will see it supporting Jones through what it calls a critical year in his career.

To announce Jones as an ambassador, BoohooMan captured the fighter in the brand’s first-ever activewear collection that was launched earlier in the year.

Jon Jones, added: ‘‘I’m really excited to join the BoohooMan brand and can’t wait to try all the clothes they sent me. They’re not only cool but so comfortable and practical.’’

Images: courtesy of BoohooMan