BoohooMan launches premium sub-brand with rapper Gunna

BoohooMan, the pure-play online shopping destination for young men, is launching its first-ever premium sub-brand and fashion collaboration with American rapper, singer, and songwriter Gunna in June.

The streetwear sub-label is called ‘P by Gunna’ and draws inspiration from the rapper’s everyday wardrobe. Gunna, who rose to fame with his third mixtape ‘Drip Season 3’ and had the most streamed rap single in 2023 with ‘Fukumean,’ has worked with BoohooMan to design and curate a 92-piece collection featuring ready-to-wear and outerwear.

In a statement, the four-time Grammy-nominated rapper and BoohooMan said ‘P by Gunna’ was born with a vision “to create an inclusive premium sub-brand that will be a unisex collection and can be worn from day to night on every occasion”.

‘P by Gunna,’ which launches globally on June 5, will feature a mixture of cropped graphic tees, boxy fit jackets, jerseys, knitwear, tracksuits, and oversized denim, all inspired by proportion play silhouettes with a mix of washed vintage athleisure fits, heavier fabrics, and '70s-shaped silhouettes in sizes XS to 3XL.

P by Gunna exclusive to BoohooMan campaign image Credits: P by Gunna / BoohooMan

American rapper Gunna unveils collaboration with BoohooMan

Commenting on the creation of his own fashion line, Gunna said in a statement: “Creating ‘P Star’ was about crafting something that felt authentic, original, and ‘One of Wun’. As an artist, designer, and overall creative any opportunity for me to showcase my talent on a platform I’m passionate about, is why I’m grateful.

“BoohooMan and I are about to create something that’s never been done with the brand, we’ve elevated the fabric, I personally designed every garment and challenged the company to develop a collection with the best of everything.”

P by Gunna exclusive to BoohooMan campaign image Credits: P by Gunna / BoohooMan

Highlights from the collection include the ‘Rockstar’ jacket, produced in a tumbled and textured faux leather PU with a variation of fabric panelling, applique, and rubberised badgework, while all the denim has been washed with silicone, giving them a softer hand feel while also making them heavier and “more premium” than BoohooMan’s standard main range.

The denim range includes a variety of different fits, from straight fit flare, boot cut, regular boxy fit, and nineties wide leg, and each piece features P branding detailing on the buttons in an antique silver finish for an “exclusive feel”.

Other standout looks include boxy-length T-shirts, slim-fitting jackets that are shorter in the body, knitwear ribbed with elastane for a muscle-fit look, and a matching zip-puller jersey.

P by Gunna exclusive to BoohooMan campaign image Credits: P by Gunna / BoohooMan

Shane Chin, head of design at BoohooMan, said: “We worked closely with Gunna to create and design a unique premium sub-brand range, focusing on interchangeable higher-quality designs with heavier fabrics.

“His fashion authority and influence within the music industry perfectly aligns with BoohooMan's commitment to offering streetwear ready-to-wear pieces.”

In addition, as part of the collaboration, Gunna will be working with BoohooMan to give a percentage of the proceeds to his charity ‘Gunna's Great Giveaway’.

P by Gunna exclusive to BoohooMan campaign image Credits: P by Gunna / BoohooMan

Samir Kamani, chief executive of BoohooMan, added: "Gunna's partnership with BoohooMan marks a pivotal moment for both the brand and our consumers. His creative vision and style is evident in every piece of the 'P' by Gunna collection, offering a fresh take on streetwear aesthetics.

“Gunna's influence extends far beyond the music industry, making him the perfect collaborator for BoohooMan's foray into premium sub-brands.”

‘P by Gunna’ will be available exclusively at BoohooMan.com from June 5. Prices range from 8 to 120 pounds / 10 to 150 US dollars.

P by Gunna exclusive to BoohooMan campaign image Credits: P by Gunna / BoohooMan

P by Gunna exclusive to BoohooMan campaign image Credits: P by Gunna / BoohooMan