BoohooMan launches second activewear collection

Online fashion retailer BoohooMan has launched its second activewear collection, featuring some of the most recognisable names across the world of fitness and sport, to highlight the collection of multi-functional gym wear designed to “keep you training better, for longer”.

The 50-piece collection focuses on “high quality, true performance wear” that BoohooMan states make “workouts easier, more comfortable, and aesthetically elevated”.

The collection is made from lightweight, four-way stretchable fabric and features innovative technology designed to disperse excess sweat equally throughout the clothing, and utilises physique-accentuating fits to ensure the range not only looks good but is both comfortable and functional.

To celebrate the new collection, the campaign includes some of the most prominent names within the fitness industry, headed up by fitness extraordinaire Simeon Panda, alongside personal trainers the Harrison twins, fitness model Fabrice Lemmonier, and undefeated European cruiserweight champion, Lawrence Okolie.

Key highlights includes active compression tank top, two-in-one shorts, muscle fit long sleeve zip tops and skinny fit panelled tracksuit. Sizes will be available up to 5XL on selected lines, with prices starting at 8 pounds.

Images: courtesy of BoohooMan