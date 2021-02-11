BoohooMan teams up with Lil Durk on denim edit

Online fast-fashion retailer BoohooMan is launching its first dedicated denim edit with Chicago-born singer, rapper, and songwriter Lil Durk.

Launching on February 11, the Lil Durk edit is the latest extension of BoohooMan’s denim offering and features 11 looks, including straight cut, skinny, stretch skinny and slim fit. Design details explore frayed hems, button-ups, distressed denim, ribbed and tie-dye, alongside oversized fits, printed fonts, patchwork and stitching.

Matching sets sit at the core of the range, with double denim fits taking centre stage. Stand out pieces and Lil Durk’s favourites include the half black half blue set, bone print design and the recurrent smiley face print.

Shane Chin, head of design at BoohooMan, said in a statement: “Durk has been a long-standing muse for me. He keeps it super authentic with a vibe centred around the whole Chicago wave, which I wanted to capture in the designs of this denim capsule. Creating this collection was effortless but so fun, which I think is reflective of his look on the whole.”

BoohooMan chief executive, Samir Kamani, added: “Durks fashion sense is unrivalled. For me, he is one of Chicago’s most compelling narrators - he manages to stay loyal to his roots whilst continuously growing on a global scale and that is exactly the ethos we have at BoohooMan. We are really pleased to have him join the family.”

Price points range from 20 to 60 US dollars.

Image: courtesy of BoohooMan