BoohooMan to collaborate with US rapper Quavo

BoohooMan is teaming up with American rapper, songwriter and record producer, Quavo on an exclusive 200-piece collection spanning ready-to-wear and accessories for spring/summer 2019.

The collection, which is streetwear inspired and “embodies” Quavo’s style, will launch globally on April 11 and features tie-dye sets in the form of double denim, tracksuits and t-shirts, while psychedelic prints and 90’s silhouettes are showcased through rock tees, neon separates and bright velour two pieces.

Accessories are also key and includes bucket hats, bum bags, peak caps, sliders, transparent PVC body bags and mesh utility vests are perfect finishing touches.

Quavo, part of US hip-hop group Migos, worked alongside the brand’s design team to create the collection inspired by his “bold style and eccentric taste”. In a statement, BoohooMan said that the each item “epitomises his ‘Huncho’ persona” to offer “statement, urban streetwear, perfect for festival season”.

Samir Kamani, chef executive of BoohooMan, said: “We’re delighted to announce our largest global partnership to date with international hip-hop artist, Quavo. Quavo appeals to our target audience and we’re excited to have him join the BoohooMan family.

“2019 is going to be a huge year for our brand, and this collaboration is only the beginning.”

Retail prices range from 3 - 50 pounds.

Since 2017, BoohooMan has launched campaigns and design partnerships with talent such as Quincy, Tyga, Rae Sremmurd and French Montana.

The BoohooMan x Quavo collection will be available globally online from April 11.

Images: Courtesy of BoohooMan