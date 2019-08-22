BoohooMan to launch collection with UK artist Deno

BoohooMan is continuing to team up with musical artists for limited edition collections with break through 16-year-old British artist Deno.

Following on from collaborations with rapper Mist, Quincy, Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, French Montana and Quavo, BoohooMan is launching a collection with Deno that will embody his style as well as appeal to “men of all shapes and sizes” and allow the fast fashion retailer to connect with an “even younger, more socially engaged UK audience”.

Launching globally on BoohooMan on September 6, the 30-piece collection spans ready-to-wear and accessories and is inspired by Deno’s “youthful style” and includes utility vests, matching sets, tracksuits, puffa jackets and printed T-shirts, all available in a variety of colourways.

Deno worked alongside the BoohooMan design team to create the inclusive collection and logos will also be key throughout, with the letter D located on a small selection of items.

The BoohooMan x Deno collection will be available in sizes XS – 5XL, as both Deno and the online brand added that they were keen to “make the range as size inclusive as possible, allowing accessibility to a widespread audience of young men,” with prices ranging from 3 to 50 pounds.

As part of the collaboration, the break through musician, who began his career just aged 12 years old after performing Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud on social media, will also be the face of the limited edition capsule collection.

Deno will also be hosting an exclusive event at theme park, Thorpe Park where VIP’s and lucky fans will have full access to the rides and mazes before an exclusive performance by Deno who will be, for the first time, performing tracks from his latest EP.

Commenting on his exclusive collection, Deno said in a statement: ‘‘I am very excited to be working with BoohooMan as they have a very versatile range of clothes. I have been approached by various brands to do partnerships but no urban brand has grown at the same pace as BoohooMan over the last couple of years! I can’t wait for you all to see the collection.’’

Samir Kamani, chief executive at BoohooMan added: “We are pleased to welcome Deno to the BoohooMan family. He is super talented and fits our demographic down to a T. He is our audience!

"Deno has been involved in every step of this collaboration and truly has a great head on his shoulders. We are keen for everyone to see what we have in store.”

The BoohooMan x Deno collection will be available globally from September 6.

Images: courtesy of BoohooMan